Thursday, February 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with foldable screen announced in India at a price of Rs 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and runs on Android 10.


tech2 News StaffFeb 20, 2020 15:17:31 IST

Samsung unveiled its second foldable screen phone — Galaxy Z Flip — at the Unpacked event that took place in San Francisco a few days back. Today the company has officially announced the India pricing of the smartphone. It is the first dual-sim foldable smartphone that is expected to compete with Moto Razr.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with foldable screen announced in India at a price of Rs 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 1,09,999 and will be available for pre-order in India on 21 February (tomorrow) and it will go on sale on 26 February.

In terms of colour, this foldable screen smartphone comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and in select countries Mirror Gold colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2,636 x 1,080 pixels. When folded, it also features a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 300 x 112 pixel resolution. This secondary screen will show you notifications like battery status, time, alarm, calls and so on.

Galaxy Z Flip sports a dual rear camera setup.

In Flex mode, the screen splits into two and you can perform two tasks simultaneously. You can move the flap of this phone at different angles, just like you can a laptop.

The smartphone has a 10 MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front. At the rear, you will get a dual-camera setup that houses a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 12 MP Ultra-wide camera.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and runs on Android 10. It offers 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. In addition to that, the smartphone is equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with foldable screen debuts at $1,380: Samsung Unpacked 2020

Feb 12, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with foldable screen debuts at $1,380: Samsung Unpacked 2020
Samsung reveals its Moto Razr-like Galaxy Z Flip folding display phone at the Oscars

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung reveals its Moto Razr-like Galaxy Z Flip folding display phone at the Oscars

Feb 10, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020