Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked ahead of the Unpacked event on 20 February

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active will report feature a similar hardware to last year's Galaxy Watch.

tech2 News Staff Feb 08, 2019 13:29:52 IST

Samsung is expected to host its annual Galaxy Unpack event on 20 February, where it will launch its flagship phones for the year — Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 Plus. However, as the rumour has it, along with the smartphones, Samsung may also launch its smart wearable at the event.

While many reports bet that the device will be called the Galaxy Sport, a recent report from XDA Developer claims that the watch will, in fact, be called the Galaxy Watch Active.

Reportedly, a watch carrying the model number SM-R500 and codenamed Pulse was recently spotted, revealing the complete specifications of the wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch.

From what the report claims, the purported Galaxy Watch Active will run Samsung's own Tizen 4.0.0.3 OS, and will be powered by an Exynos 9110 chipset.

The hardware of the watch will apparently be similar to last year's Galaxy Watch, with a 1.3-inch round display, carrying a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.

Surprisingly though, the report shows that the new Galaxy Watch Active may actually come with a smaller battery than the last year's wearable. It shows the watch with a 230 mAh battery. Galaxy Watch 2018 had a 300 mAh battery.

Besides that, the report also suggests that new Galaxy wearable will feature built-in speaker and LTE, a heart rate monitor, Samsung Pay through NFC and GPS.

