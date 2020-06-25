Thursday, June 25, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 renders hint at stainless steel case, black leather band and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 might launch along with the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 on 5 August.


FP TrendingJun 25, 2020 17:16:37 IST

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be Samsung's next smartwatch to launch in the market, however, there is currently no confirmation when will it be launched. Right now, what we have are leaks, and the latest comes with renders of the purported watch and details about some of its specifications.

The latest lead comes via Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass.

Galaxy Watch. Image: Samsung

The images put out by the tipster show the model number SM-R840 of the device at the back of the dial.

The smartwatch will come with a 45 mm stainless steel case and Gorilla Glass DX for display protection. It will sport a 22 mm black leather band and have a rating of 5 ATM for water resistance.

Galaxy Watch 3 renders. Image: Evan Blass

Galaxy Watch 3, which is MIL-STD-810G certified, will feature a rotating bezel and two physical buttons on the right side of the screen.

The face of the smartwatch will come with an analog design showing weather forecast and battery life. It will also have a heart rate monitor and GPS support.

Earlier, it was predicted that Samsung’s new watch would be called Galaxy Watch 2. However, the predictions proved to be wrong when a certification filing with Thailand’s NBTC revealed that it would be called Galaxy Watch 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to come in four versions ― two in a 41 mm size and the other two in a 45 mm size. It is likely to feature blood pressure monitoring.

It is being predicted that the tech giant may launch Galaxy Watch 3 at an event for the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 on 5 August.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


