tech2 News Staff

Samsung will host its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event today at 7.30 pm IST. The company is expected to launch mid-segment Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 at the event. The two smartphones will join Samsung's A-series that includes Galaxy A51 (Review), Galaxy A71 and more. As per the previous report, both the smartphones are likely to feature a punch-hole display and a quad rear camera setup. Galaxy A52 is expected to come with support for 5G. Two handsets have popped up on UAE and Hong Kong websites.

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST today. You can catch the livestream on the Samsung India Newsroom website, Twitter and YouTube. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Ready for the next generation of awesome? Tune into Galaxy Awesome Unpacked on March 17, 2021 at 7:30PM. #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/B0Fu2mfb1a — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 16, 2021

Galaxy A52 expected specifications

A report by Voice, referring to tipster Evan Blass reveals that Galaxy A52 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity O-display. It might offer a 4,500 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Galaxy A72 expected specifications

As per a previous report, Galaxy A72 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is also going to come with a 64 MP primary camera. Both the models are likely to run on Android 11 out of the box. Galaxy A72 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.