tech2 News Staff 27 July, 2018 12:39 IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event may see Galaxy Tab S4 launch and not Galaxy Watch

Rumours are abuzz that the Galaxy Tab S4 will debut alongside the Note 9 in New York on 9 August.

Rumoured details about Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event have been leaking profusely along with it rumoured details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and the Galaxy Tab S4 are also making it to the news. Now, rumours are abuzz that the Galaxy Tab S4 will debut in New York on 9 August and it Samsung may give the Galaxy Watch a miss and all of it may be because of Samsung's S Pen.

A GSMArena report has cited TechnoBuffalo who had spotted that by the looks of the press invite, the S Pen is expected to release in New York, there is a high possibility that the Tab S4 will launch alongside the Note 9. It was initially speculated that the Tab S4 would launch during IFA 2018.

Samsung Tab S4 in White. Image: Evan Blass

Samsung Tab S4 in White. Image: Evan Blass

As per the report, the Galaxy Tab S4 will come with Samsung's DeX capabilities. Here the device can be hooked up as a monitor using the USB-C port for a DeX experience. Samsung's DeX experience is basically when a device such as a Galaxy S8/8+, Note 8 or a Galaxy S9/S9+ can be connected to a monitor, keyboard, or a mouse to get an experience similar to a desktop.

Recently, tipster Evan Blass had leaked a white Galaxy Tab S4 revealing that the tablet might come with an optional keyboard, which might be sold separately. It might sport thinner bezels for a larger display which is touted to be 10.5-inch.

Now as per a hands-on video on SlashLeaks of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, one can see white and black colour variants of the tablet as well but with visibly thick bezels.

