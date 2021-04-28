Wednesday, April 28, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 to kick off at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Samsung is expected to unveil three new laptops under the Galaxy Book series – Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Go.


tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2021 18:51:19 IST

Samsung is hosting another Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today. This would be the third Unpacked event of 2021. At the launch event, Samsung will not be launching any new smartphones, but it is expected to unveil three new laptops under the Galaxy Book series – Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Go.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: How to watch it live

The event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung's Youtube channel. The event webcast video is embedded below:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: What to expect

In its event trailer, Samsung teased that it will be “the most powerful” Galaxy device yet and will be powered by an Intel chipset.

That's a clear hint towards new laptops being launched at the event today. Several leaks suggest it will be three new laptops under the Galaxy Book series – Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Go.

Recent render leak suggest that the Galaxy Book Go will feature a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution support and is said to run on Windows 10 Home operating system.

The leak also suggests that the device would come with a Full HD AMOLED screen and will be powered by the Intel 11th Gen CPU versions such as i3, i5, and i7. The processors will be tagged with Intel Iris X graphics and Nvidia 450 graphics and would include features like Thunderbolt 4, S-Pen support, secondary screen, LTE (optional), Link to Windows, Samsung DeX, and more.

The Galaxy Book Pro, on the other hand, is expected to measure 11.7mm in thickness, weigh up to 1072 grams, and to come in two colors of Denim Blue and Silver colour options.

The Galaxy Book Pro is expected to come with two processor options that include one powered by the Snapdragon 7c along with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage, while the other higher model would be powered by a newer version of the Snapdragon 8CX processor, which is also dubbed as Gen.X. Compared to the Gen. 1 Snapdragon 8cx, the new Gen. X processor would offer with up to 10 percent CPU performance and up to 40 percent enhanced GPU performance. This model would come with 8 GB of LPPDD4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS storage.

