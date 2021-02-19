Friday, February 19, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro specifications leak ahead of official launch in May

The Galaxy Book Go is touted to feature a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution support and is said to run on Windows 10 Home operating system.


FP TrendingFeb 19, 2021 14:34:43 IST

Samsung trademarked the 'Book Go' with European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in December 2020. It was speculated that the company could launch a new device with the Galaxy Book Go moniker in the future. Now a tipster on Twitter shared the key specifications of two new devices – Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Go – and according to him, these devices could be making their debut in May. The poster shared by the tipster suggests that the Galaxy Book Go would be powered by the fast Qualcomm processor which could be the first-ever seen in the Galaxy Book model. The Galaxy Book Go is touted to feature a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution support and is said to run on Windows 10 Home operating system.

The leak suggests that the device would come with a Full HD AMOLED screen and will be powered by the Intel 11th Gen CPU versions such as i3, i5, and i7. The processors will be tagged with Intel Iris X graphics and Nvidia 450 graphics and would include features like Thunderbolt 4, S-Pen support, secondary screen, LTE (optional), Link to Windows, Samsung DeX, and more.

The Galaxy Book Pro will measure 11.7mm in thickness, weigh up to 1072 grams, and would come in two colors of Denim Blue and Silver.

The Galaxy Book Go would come with two processor options that include one powered by the Snapdragon 7c along with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage, while the other higher model would be powered by a newer version of the Snapdragon 8CX processor, which is also dubbed as Gen.X. Compared to the Gen. 1 Snapdragon 8cx, the new Gen. X processor would offer with up to 10 percent CPU performance and up to 40 percent enhanced GPU performance. This model would come with 8GB of LPPDD4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS storage.

According a report to Sammobile, specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 have leaked recently. The models are expected to arrive with a 1.3-inch and 15.6-inch display.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


