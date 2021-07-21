Wednesday, July 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on 11 August: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, more expected

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 during the event.


tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2021 10:52:13 IST

Samsung has announced that it will host its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August. The event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST and the livestream link will be available on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com. In the e-invite, the company has teased, "Get ready to unfold", hinting that it is planning to launch foldable smartphones at the event. Although the company has not revealed the name of the devices that will be launched at the event, as per the previous reports, the tech giant is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 during the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST on 11 August.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST on 11 August.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected specifications

As per the Galaxy Z Flip 3 spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-F7110U, it is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and8 GB RAM. According to a report by GSMArena, it might come with a 3,300 mAh battery that supports 25 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. It is expected to come with a 1.9-inch external display. The primary 6.7-inch display is likely to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The foldable smartphone is also expected to be 20 percent cheaper than its predecessor, reported SamMobile.

Galaxy Fold 3 expected specifications

As for Galaxy Fold 3, a GSMArena report suggests that it might come with two 6.23-inch and 7.55-inch Super AMOLED displays. It might also come with S Pen support. In addition to this, it is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and might offer up to 12 GB RAM. It is expected to run on Android 11.

In terms of camera, it is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses three 12 MP sensors that include ultrawide angle lens with autofocus. It might come with a 16 M under-display front camera and a 10 MP camera on the cover display.

Galaxy Buds 2 expected specifications

A report by Github reveals that Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might come with five colour options including black, white, gray/green, violet, and yellow. The earbuds will also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Galaxy Buds 2. Image: Github

Galaxy Buds 2. Image: Github

The report further suggests that each earbud will come with a 61 mAh battery and the case will have a 472 mAh battery that is similar to Buds Pro that offers up to 28 hours of battery life.

Galaxy Watch 4 expected specifications

Going by a report by 91Mobiles, Galaxy Watch4 might come in 40 mm and 44 mm size variants. It is likely to come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The report also shares a few renders of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders. Image: 91 Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders. Image: 91 Mobiles

As per the renders, the smartwatch might come with a circular dial that sports two physical buttons on the right side. It might also come with a touch-sensitive bezel. In terms of colours, it is likely to come in white, green, black, red, and yellow with a silver, black, or mystic bronze watch body.

Since Samsung and Google have announced to merge their  Tizen OS and Google Wear OS to launch a new unified OS. The upcoming smartwatch will be the first watch to come with the new OS.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 11 August; expected to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and more: Report

Jul 07, 2021
Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 11 August; expected to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and more: Report
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Jul 21, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Jul 13, 2021
Samsung launches Q-series, A-series and S-series soundbars in India at a starting price of Rs 27,990

Samsung

Samsung launches Q-series, A-series and S-series soundbars in India at a starting price of Rs 27,990

Jul 07, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 48 MP quad camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 48 MP quad camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Jul 06, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M42 review: A well-rounded 5G phone with cheaper alternatives

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 review: A well-rounded 5G phone with cheaper alternatives

Jul 08, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021