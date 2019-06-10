Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 spotted on Geekbench, to come with Snapdragon 855

According to Geekbench, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 will come with Android 9 and 6 GB RAM.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 11:42:15 IST

Earlier this year in February, Samsung launched its tablet the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and now a Samsung tablet has been spotted at the benchmarking site, Geekbench, hinting that a new tablet launch is on the horizon.

The device appeared with the model number SM-T865 on the site and has scored 3506 points on the single-core test and 9788 on the multi-core test. According to the site, the tablet will come with 6 GB RAM paired with Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. The site also hints that the upcoming Galaxy Tab S5 will run on Android 9 Pie. This upcoming tablet will reportedly be a premium model of Galaxy Tab S5e.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 spotted on Geekbench, to come with Snapdragon 855

Samsung Galaxy S5e.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the thinnest tablet in Samsung's portfolio at just 5.5 mm. This makes the tablet much thinner than Apple's iPad 2018. The Tab S5e also features a metallic body and slim bezels that are reminiscent of the latest iPad Pro.

Samsung's chucked in a 10.5-inch WQXGA AMOLED display into the Tab S5e, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, LTE connectivity, and integrated DeX. The tablet also features a 13 MP primary rear camera and an 8 MP selfie shooter on the front.

The tablet also features a four-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and hardware tuned by AKG. Samsung hasn't specified as to whether the tablet will be running One UI, but we do know that the S5e will offer Android 9 Pie out of the box.

