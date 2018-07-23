Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 July, 2018 15:39 IST

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 render reveals Iris Scanner and Intelligent Scan features

If the renders are real, the Galaxy Tab S4 could be the first tablet to come with an iris scanner.

Samsung seems to be eliminating the fingerprint sensor where possible. The latest device to lose this favoured biometric authentication option could be the upcoming Galaxy Tab S4.

Recently, some renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 which leaked online revealed that the fingerprint scanner on the front is missing. It does not appear on the back either.

According to a report by Sammobile, it looks like the Galaxy Tab S4 will have an iris scanner instead.

Samsung Tab S4 in White. Image: Evan Blass

Samsung Tab S4 in White. Image: Evan Blass

A video that they apparently extracted from the official Galaxy Tab S4 firmware has an animation that plays when you are setting up Intelligent Scan. which is a device unlocking feature that combines iris scanner and facial recognition, and when one fails the other is used as a backup.

Simpler facial recognition technology has difficulty working in the dark and hence, the iris scanner should help in that situation. On the other hand, the iris scanner might not work in daylight and facial recognition can help in that scenario. Apple's Face ID tech uses infra-red lasers and is, thus, functional even in the dark.

You can watch a video here for your reference.

If the renders are for real, the Galaxy Tab S4 could be the first tablet to come with an iris scanner.

Recently, another case render hinted that the tablet may be launched in white.

Popular tipster Evan Blass took to his Twitter account to reveal the image the tablet seen with an optional keyboard attachment.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to launch in August. It will come with a redesigned S Pen and thinner bezels.

The tablet is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and feature a 12 MP rear camera. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 7 MP unit. The tablet is will probably run Android Oreo 8.1 and in terms of memory, the device will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It will be powered by a 7,300 mAh battery.

On July 21, a firmware teardown of the tablet by XDADevelopers revealed a wireless S Pen which could control music playback, with the ability to play and pause music and even skip tracks. It can also be used as a remote camera shutter and has the ability to unlock the device.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung is planning a white Galaxy Tab S4 and removing the clip on the S-Pen

Jul 11, 2018

Camera bug

Google responds to months old camera issue after an individual fixed it for them

Jul 14, 2018

Lava mobile

Lava Z61 launched at Rs 5,750 with 1 GB RAM, Android Oreo 8.1, 3,000 mAh battery

Jul 23, 2018

Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6 GB RAM variant to go on sale via Flipkart on 26 July

Jul 23, 2018

Foldable-screen phone

Samsung may launch a foldable-screen smartphone in early 2019: Report

Jul 19, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked images show that it looks quite similar to the Note 8

Jul 18, 2018

science

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018

Environment

US proposes roll back of protections for endangered species, sparks alarm

Jul 23, 2018

Space

How the UK space programme is waking up a sleepy, remote county in Scotland

Jul 23, 2018