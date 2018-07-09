Looks like Samsung is set to release two new tablets soon, in addition to the Galaxy Tab S4. Allegedly called the Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 and Advanced 2 XL, the leaked images of these tablets have been floating online.

According to Sam Mobile, it was reported in May that Samsung will be launching a cheaper 10-inch tablet which may be called Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 bears the model number of SM-T583 as said in the Samsung's Bluetooth filings from May this year.

According to the report in Tabletmonkeys who leaked the images, say that the images come from "official regulatory sources". They have previously also leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Tab S4.

In all the three tabs they noticed that Samsung has removed the physical navigation buttons.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 (SM-T583)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 (SM-T583) is reported to be 10.1 inches and will be running on Android 8.0.

The tablet is set to have removed the home-button and the other two navigation buttons which are generally seen on the base, beside the physical home button. So all the navigation can be accessed only through the display. The other change is that it is said to now have a USB Type-C port.

All the other specifications such as the 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, Samsung Exynos 7870 chipset, Wi-Fi cover, Bluetooth 4.2, and the weight of 525 grams despite removing the physical home buttons, remains similar to Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 XL (SM-T590 & SM-T595)

There are two models that have been reported to come out with the Tab Advanced 2 XL nomenclature. Both of them are 10.5 inches with Android 8.1 as their processor.

These tablets having the model numbers SM-T590 and SM-T595 have been registered officially with two different names, hinting at different storage or size variants.

The report by Tabletmonkeys states that these tablets look almost identical to Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with no visible physical home button and just the camera and light sensor which is seen on the top bezel.

The specifications mentioned are that it has Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, optional 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, various international navigation sensors, and an optional charging dock.

It's being speculated that Samsung may also go with a Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL naming convention for these tablets.