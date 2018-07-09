Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 17:21 IST

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 and Advanced 2 XL leaked images surface online

In all the three tabs they noticed that Samsung has removed the physical navigation buttons from them.

Looks like Samsung is set to release two new tablets soon, in addition to the Galaxy Tab S4. Allegedly called the Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 and Advanced 2 XL, the leaked images of these tablets have been floating online.

According to Sam Mobile, it was reported in May that Samsung will be launching a cheaper 10-inch tablet which may be called Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 bears the model number of SM-T583 as said in the Samsung's Bluetooth filings from May this year.

According to the report in Tabletmonkeys who leaked the images, say that the images come from "official regulatory sources". They have previously also leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Tab S4.

In all the three tabs they noticed that Samsung has removed the physical navigation buttons.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 (SM-T583)

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 (SM-T583). Image: Tabletmonkeys

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 (SM-T583) is reported to be 10.1 inches and will be running on Android 8.0.

The tablet is set to have removed the home-button and the other two navigation buttons which are generally seen on the base, beside the physical home button. So all the navigation can be accessed only through the display. The other change is that it is said to now have a USB Type-C port.

All the other specifications such as the 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, Samsung Exynos 7870 chipset, Wi-Fi cover, Bluetooth 4.2, and the weight of 525 grams despite removing the physical home buttons, remains similar to Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 XL (SM-T590 & SM-T595)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 (10.5) (SM-T590 & SM-T595). Image: Tabletmonkeys

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 XL (10.5) (SM-T590 & SM-T595). Image: Tabletmonkeys

There are two models that have been reported to come out with the Tab Advanced 2 XL nomenclature. Both of them are 10.5 inches with Android 8.1 as their processor.

These tablets having the model numbers SM-T590 and SM-T595 have been registered officially with two different names, hinting at different storage or size variants.

The report by Tabletmonkeys states that these tablets look almost identical to Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with no visible physical home button and just the camera and light sensor which is seen on the top bezel.

The specifications mentioned are that it has Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, optional 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, various international navigation sensors, and an optional charging dock.

It's being speculated that Samsung may also go with a Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL naming convention for these tablets.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Samsung

Samsung expected to launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in July

Jun 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to be investigated for firing workers on joining labour unions

Jun 30, 2018

Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy On6 launched exclusively on Flipkart priced at Rs 14,490

Jul 02, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to announce key business expansion plans on 9 July in India

Jul 04, 2018

Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung launches Galaxy J8 at Rs 18,990 with new Portrait Dolly camera feature

Jun 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J8 confirmed to go on sale in India from 28 June at Rs 18,990

Jun 26, 2018

science

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 09, 2018

Satellites

China launches two satellites for Pakistan aboard Long March-2C rocket

Jul 09, 2018

Conservation

After disappearing for 50 years, first eastern quolls spotted in Australian wild

Jul 09, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt introduces India's first buyback scheme for bottles

Jul 09, 2018