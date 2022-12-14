Mehul Reuben Das

The Galaxy S23 from Samsung, which is scheduled to be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2023 will be the quintessential Android flagship for the year and the device to beat. There have been numerous leaks and rumours about the device’s potential specifications and design.

Now a fresh rumour is going around which states that the upcoming flagship from the South Korean Tech giant may support high resolution, high frame rate video recording. The Samsung S23 series, or the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra at least, will support 8K video recording at 30fps.

According to popular tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 series will ship with an improved camera with high-resolution video recording and is tipped to arrive with support for 8K video recording at 30fps frame rates. If the report turns out to be true, then the Galaxy S23 smartphone will be the first-ever device from the brand to offer video recording in 8K resolution at 30fps, and one of the very few mobile devices to do so.

S22 8K 24fps→S23 8K 30fps — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2022



There are phones from other brands that are already offering this feature with their flagship phones, but this will be the first phone from Samsung. Furthermore, the tipster emphasizes ‘S23’, which means that the entire series will get the new upgrade. Besides, the leaks didn’t reveal much regarding the phones.

Ongoing leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 series will also arrive with a satellite communication facility to the flagship series, similar to iPhone 14 family. Samsung is reportedly working with Iridium to accomplish this feature. The company has 66 low earth orbit satellites, which can be used to establish voice and data communication.

Leaks also suggest that the Galaxy S23 series is going to ship with an exclusive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the launch of the flagship series is expected to be held in February 2023. It is also rumoured that the primary camera of the S23 Ultra will be a 200MP sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL HP3, which Samsung’s imaging arm released publicly earlier this year.

Moreover, given how flagships from Xiaomi and Motorola are already using the inferior ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor for their flagships, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Samsung too decides to get into the 200MP camera segment with the S23 series.