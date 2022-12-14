Wednesday, December 14, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be the first smartphone from the brand to offer 8K at 30FPS video recording

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may also feature Samsung's ISOCELL HP3 200MP camera sensor. This would make Samsung the latest entrant to the 200MP primary camera segment.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 14, 2022 08:23:18 IST

The Galaxy S23 from Samsung, which is scheduled to be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2023 will be the quintessential Android flagship for the year and the device to beat. There have been numerous leaks and rumours about the device’s potential specifications and design. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be the first smartphone from the brand to offer 8K at 30FPS video recording

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may also feature Samsung’s ISOCELL HP3 200MP camera sensor. This would make Samsung the latest entrant to the 200MP primary camera segment.

Now a fresh rumour is going around which states that the upcoming flagship from the South Korean Tech giant may support high resolution, high frame rate video recording. The Samsung S23 series, or the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra at least, will support 8K video recording at 30fps.

According to popular tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 series will ship with an improved camera with high-resolution video recording and is tipped to arrive with support for 8K video recording at 30fps frame rates. If the report turns out to be true, then the Galaxy S23 smartphone will be the first-ever device from the brand to offer video recording in 8K resolution at 30fps, and one of the very few mobile devices to do so.


There are phones from other brands that are already offering this feature with their flagship phones, but this will be the first phone from Samsung. Furthermore, the tipster emphasizes ‘S23’, which means that the entire series will get the new upgrade. Besides, the leaks didn’t reveal much regarding the phones.

Ongoing leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 series will also arrive with a satellite communication facility to the flagship series, similar to iPhone 14 family. Samsung is reportedly working with Iridium to accomplish this feature. The company has 66 low earth orbit satellites, which can be used to establish voice and data communication.

Leaks also suggest that the Galaxy S23 series is going to ship with an exclusive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the launch of the flagship series is expected to be held in February 2023. It is also rumoured that the primary camera of the S23 Ultra will be a 200MP sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL HP3, which Samsung’s imaging arm released publicly earlier this year

Moreover, given how flagships from Xiaomi and Motorola are already using the inferior ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor for their flagships, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Samsung too decides to get into the 200MP camera segment with the S23 series. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

TechReview: Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review: An entry-level 5G smartphone that ticks most of the correct boxes

Dec 12, 2022
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review: An entry-level 5G smartphone that ticks most of the correct boxes

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022