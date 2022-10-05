FP Staff

Xiaomi recently launched the latest and final flagships of this year, the Xiaomi 12T series. Under the new series, we find the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the slightly lower specced Xiaomi 12T.

Both, the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro feature great hardware for the camera, as well as great internals, which, Xiaomi claims offer blazing fast performance. Xiaomi also claims that both the devices will get three major OS updates and at least 4 years of security updates, which, is a rather refreshing change, considering that most smartphones based out of China, have a terrible track record when it comes to updates.

For the time being, the time being, the devices are not available in India. However, sources close to Xiaomi claim that the device will be available in India as well, and will have the same specifications as the international ones.

We take a look at the specifications, features, pricing and availability of the new flagship series from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 12T Pro: Specs and price

The Xiaomi 12T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is based on TSMCs 4nm process. It will be available in three variants and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the cameras, The Xiaomi 12T Pro packs a triple rear camera setup, with the main shooter being a 200MP sensor, with an additional 8MP sensor with an ultrawide lens acting as the wingman. We also have a 2MP macro shooter. It also supports 8K video recording in full resolution.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The base variant of the phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at EUR 749 or roughly Rs 60,767.

Xiaomi 12T: Specs and price

The Xiaomi 12T is specced a little lower than the 12T Pro, which is the true flagship. The non-pro 12T gets the same 6.67-inch FHD+ display which supports HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED display, a refresh rate of 120Hz and comes with features like AdaptiveSync and Adaptive Reading mode. However, the non-Pro 12T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC which is based on TSMC’s 5nm process. The SoC has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the back we see a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

The non-Pro 12T packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The base version of the Xiaomi 12T is offered as an 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, and will cost EUR 599 or roughly Rs 48,654.

Xiaomi 12 series: Availability in India

Although Xiaomi hasn’t said anything about the Indian availability of the device, there’s a very good chance that Xiaomi might launch the 12T series in India sometime soon, albeit in a limited manner.

This means that we may get only one variant of the devices, and out of the two smartphones in the series, we may only be getting the Xiaomi 12T Pro. In any case, they are likely to be priced slightly higher than the European market, but that will be mainly because of taxes and duties that need to be paid.