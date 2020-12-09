Wednesday, December 09, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy S21 series may launch on 14 January, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Plus camera specs leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is believed to feature a quad-camera setup and an autofocus system.


FP TrendingDec 09, 2020 16:17:25 IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+ images have leaked revealing camera specifications of the next Samsung flagships. A video on YouTube channel Sakitech has revealed the devices on a video that highlights some of the camera hardware that the device will reportedly offer, as spotted by 9to5Google. According to the report, the Samsung 2021 Galaxy flagships will apparently launch on 14 January. Additionally, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is believed to feature a quad-camera setup and an autofocus system.

Galaxy S20 FE.Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The 2021 Galaxy flagships will reportedly sport a 108 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 10 MP zoom cameras, one with 10X zoom and the other 3X.

The leak also highlights the Galaxy S21+ camera setup. The device is much smaller and less fitted with specs. Confirmed specifications for the device include a triple camera setup including a 12 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 64 MP telephoto zoom lens. Sakitech has stated that the standard Galaxy S21 will sport the same cameras like that of the S21+.

The leak also highlights that both devices will have matte finishes.

A few days back the tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8 inch screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. That report too stated that the camera department is huge as it features a 108 MP primary rear camera. However, the report suggested that the phone will also have a 40 MP selfie camera. The product is going to be strong in the cell department as it will be powered with a 5,000 mAh battery.

