tech2 News Staff

Samsung will launch the upcoming flagship smartphone series Galaxy S21 on 14 January at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has now announced that interested buyers can now pre-book these upcoming smartphones by giving a token amount of Rs 2,000. To recall, the smartphone series is expected to include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company has also released a short video that reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup.

Galaxy S21 series pre-order

Buyers can now pre-book the Galaxy S21 series smartphones on Samsung's e-store and Samsung Shop app at a token amount of Rs 2,000. This will give them a "Next Galaxy VIP Pass" and whe they buy the smartphone later, Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the device price. These buyers will also be eligible to get a phone cover worth Rs 3,849 for free. Buyers can pre-order these smartphones till 14 January.

It’s everything you’ll want to hear. #SamsungUnpacked on January 14, 2021 at 8 PM. Visit https://t.co/fK7qMn6Ltf to watch the livestream. Make an #EpicResolution for 2021 and fulfill it with the next Galaxy. Register now: https://t.co/n4su1sPC3Q pic.twitter.com/iXPCWtUQT5 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 8, 2021

Galaxy S21 series expected specifications

According to a German publication WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh battery. The three models are expected to come with an Exynos 2100 chipset that will launch on 12 January. Running on the operating system Android 11 with One UI 3.1, both the smartphones will have dual-SIM (Nano) support.

The base model will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen. Supported by Always-On Display (AOD) with Gorilla glass protection, the model will offer a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness and 421 ppi pixel density. The plus model will be 6.7 inches along with a Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED AOD. While the brightness and refresh rate numbers are the same, it offers 394 ppi pixel density.

The report states that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with 8 GB RAM and have two storage options: 128 GB and 256 GB. In the camera section, both the phones are set to offer a 12 MP primary along with a 12 MP ultrawide camera, aside from the primary 64 MP telephoto lens at the back. These lenses come with auto-focus technology, three times hybrid optical zoom, and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). A 10 MP camera will be there at the front for clicking selfies.

Along with 5G connectivity, the S21 series will have a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0 support. While the base phone will be available in Gray, White, Pink, and Purple variants, the plus model will have three colour variants in the form of Silver, Black, and Purple.

Galaxy S21 series expected pricing

A report by 91Mobiles revealed that the Galaxy S21 128 GB storage variant might be priced at €849 (approx Rs 76,000). The 128 GB and 512 GB storage variants of Galaxy S21+ are likely to be priced at €1,049 (approx Rs 94,000) and €1,099 (approx Rs 98,000) respectively.

The 128 GB storage variant of Galaxy S21 Ultra might cost you €1,399 (approx Rs 1,25,000).