Samsung to unveil Exynos 2100 chipset, which will power Galaxy S21 series, on 12 January

Exynos 2100 SoC reportedly registered a single-core score of 1,089 points and a multi-core score of 3,963 points.


tech2 News StaffJan 08, 2021 10:35:44 IST

Samsung has announced that it will launch Exynos 2100 chipset at a special event called "Exynos On 2021" on 12 January. The event will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the livestream link will be available on the Samsung YouTube channelSamsung Newsroom and the Exynos website. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 series will be the first series to come with Exynos 2100 chipset. For the unversed, the company is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 14 January. The official video teaser of Exynos 2100 does not reveal any key details of the processor yet.

Samsung to unveil Exynos 2100 chipset, which will power Galaxy S21 series, on 12 January

Exynos 2100's performance might reportedly surpass the average performance of Qualcomm's 888 processor. Image: Samsung

According to a report by My Smart Price, the upcoming Exynos 2100 chip will compete against Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that debuted recently. Exynos 2100's performance might reportedly surpass the average performance of Qualcomm's 888 processor.


According to Geekbench, Exynos 2100 registered a single-core score of 1,089 points and a multi-core score of 3,963 points. On the other hand, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset scored 1,135 points in the single-core test and 3,818 points in the multi-core test. Hence, Exynos 2100 has a slightly higher score than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor.

On 14 January, the company will launch Galaxy S21 series that might include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company has also revealed a short video that reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup.

