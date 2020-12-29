FP Trending

Ahead of the official launch of Samsung Galaxy S21 series in January 2021, specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ have been released online, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. The smartphone models will have the Snapdragon 888/ Exynos 2100 chipset, carry Android 11 with One UI 3.1, and come with a 64 MP triple camera on the back. According to a German publication WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh battery.

The report further states that the flagship will feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC in the States, while an Exynos 2100 chipset will feature in the Samsung devices in Europe. Running on operating system Android 11 with One UI 3.1, both the smartphones will have dual-SIM (Nano) support.

The base model will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen. Supported by Always-On Display (AOD) with Gorilla glass protection, the model will offer 120 Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness and 421 ppi pixel density. The plus model will be of 6.7 inches along with a Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED AOD. While the brightness and refresh rate numbers are the same, it offers 394 ppi pixel density.

The report states that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 plus will come with 8 GB RAM and have two storage options: 128 GB and 256 GB. In the camera section, both the phones are set to offer a 12 MP primary along with a 12 MP ultrawide camera, aside from the primary 64 MP telephoto lens at the back. These lenses come with auto-focus technology, three times hybrid optical zoom, and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). A 10 MP camera will be there at the front for clicking selfies.

Along with 5G connectivity, the S21 series will have a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0 support. While the base phone will be available in Gray, White, Pink, and Purple variants, the plus model will have three colour variants in the form of Silver, Black, and Purple.

Earlier the same publication had leaked specs of the ultra model in the S21 series. Another tipster who goes by the username Ice Universe tweeted in November to report that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with support for S Pen stylus.