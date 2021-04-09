tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series that includes Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ (Review) and Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier this year in India. The company has now announced a few cashback offers, upgrade offers and bundle offers on the purchase of these smartphones. Notably, all the offers are valid till 30 April only. As per the company, Galaxy S21+ buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. To recall, Galaxy S21+ also comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 81,999 and the 8 GB RAM +256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 85,999. Galaxy S21+ comes in Phantom Violet, Sliver and Black colour variants.

Samsung has also announced that if the buyers exchange their old smartphone to upgrade to Galaxy S21+, they will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000. In addition to this, the buyers can purchase Galaxy Watch Active 2 worth Rs 23, 990 or Galaxy Buds Pro (Review) worth Rs 15,990 at just Rs 990 along with Galaxy S21+.

Upgrade at ₹59999 and also get a Galaxy Watch Active2 or Galaxy Buds Pro at just ₹990. T&C Apply. https://t.co/KlAUhnxSw9 #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 8, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21+ buyers can also get a cashback of Rs 7,000 to HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with EMI options.

As for Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, buyers will get an upgrade offer of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Alternatively, Samsung will offer a cashback of Rs 10,000 (Galaxy S21 Ultra) and Rs 5,000 (Galaxy S21) on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

In terms of bundle offer for the two handsets, customers can additionally purchase Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro at just Rs 990.

The Galaxy S21 also comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced a Rs 73,999.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 GB RAM +256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,05,999 and the 16 GB RAM +512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,16,999.