Monday, September 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with 1 TB internal storage

Samsung Galaxy S11series is also expected to include a foldable smartphone in its lineup.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2019 16:02:36 IST

Samsung is going to unveil its upcoming S series around February next year.  Rumour has it that next year's lineup Samsung Galaxy S11  is expected to offer internal storage up to 1 TB.

As per a report by SamMobile, the upcoming lineup is expected to come in four storage variants that will range from 128 GB storage to 1 TB of internal storage. The SM-G981 Galaxy S11 model will be available with 128 GB and 512 GB of internal storage. The SM-G986 will be offered in 128, 256 and 512 GB options while the SM-G988 will get all three options in addition to a 1 TB option.

Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with 1 TB internal storage

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to include a foldable smartphone also. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patne

The report also suggests that the company might not launch the smartphones in the above-mentioned storage variants as Samsung is yet to finalise plans for the Galaxy S11 lineup. There is still no word as to the MicroSD slot. The microSD card was not present in its predecessor series Galaxy S10.

Other than this, it was previously reported that this series might also include at least three smartphones with 5G connectivity and one foldable smartphone.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S11 series leaks suggest foldable phone and three 5G handsets are coming next year

Aug 29, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S11 series leaks suggest foldable phone and three 5G handsets are coming next year

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019