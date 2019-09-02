tech2 News Staff

Samsung is going to unveil its upcoming S series around February next year. Rumour has it that next year's lineup Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to offer internal storage up to 1 TB.

As per a report by SamMobile, the upcoming lineup is expected to come in four storage variants that will range from 128 GB storage to 1 TB of internal storage. The SM-G981 Galaxy S11 model will be available with 128 GB and 512 GB of internal storage. The SM-G986 will be offered in 128, 256 and 512 GB options while the SM-G988 will get all three options in addition to a 1 TB option.

The report also suggests that the company might not launch the smartphones in the above-mentioned storage variants as Samsung is yet to finalise plans for the Galaxy S11 lineup. There is still no word as to the MicroSD slot. The microSD card was not present in its predecessor series Galaxy S10.

Other than this, it was previously reported that this series might also include at least three smartphones with 5G connectivity and one foldable smartphone.

