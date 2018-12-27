Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10's selfie camera hole may come with a cool lighting trick

The Samsung Galaxy S10 duo are expected to be launched in February 2019.

tech2 News Staff Dec 27, 2018 09:57 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 is the next most-anticipated smartphone from the company, and it is believed to launch in February next year. One of the known highlights of the Galaxy S10 is its Infinity-O display, where 'O' stands for a selfie camera hole on the phone's display.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus early render. Image: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks

We have already seen this Infinity-O design on the Galaxy A8s, which though features an LCD display (instead of the OLED expected on the Galaxy S9 duo), it shows off what the "camera hole" will look like. Besides that, the Galaxy A8s has recently received a new trick with the selfie-camera effects, and from what an Ice Universe report suggests, we may see this camera ring trick on the Galaxy S10 as well.

Basically, on the Galaxy A8s now, and in the future in the Galaxy S10 duo, when the camera is opened or a face is recognised by the sensor, the ring around the selfie camera will glow.

This rumour also re-asserts that the Galaxy S10 will have a single front-facing camera, with a circular hole design appearing in one leaked image, while another image shows an oval ring design, which will apparently surround the dual front cameras on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Further, the leakster has also shared a leaked image of a screen cover for the Galaxy S10 Plus, which shows off what appears to be two front-facing cameras, which line up with the oval camera ring light in the above Galaxy S10 Plus leak. The leaked screen guard also hints at thinner bezels and chin on the S10 duo.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

