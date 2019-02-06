tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy S10 may be the first smartphone to come with the new Wi-Fi 6 support.

DroidLife spotted a regulatory filing from Samsung, which reveals that all three Galaxy S10 variants will include support for the brand-new Wi-Fi standard, which offers faster, more efficient Wi-Fi connectivity. However, we wonder how much difference would that make right now considering that almost no one has a Wi-Fi 6 router, which you definitely require to take advantage of the new standard. But then again, the change has to start somewhere, right?

When the new standard is available to all of us, Wi-Fi 6 will bring improved performance on congested Wi-Fi networks where a lot of devices are connected simultaneously. Additionally, per a report by Gizmodo, you can look forward to a 4x to 10x times speed increase in your Wi-Fi performance.

Another improvement Wi-Fi 6 will bring is improved efficiency, which means a lower power draw, which means less of a strain on battery life. Since the Wi-Fi 6 hasn't been finalised yet, it is tough to quantify the difference exactly, but the improved efficiency is a step in the right direction for Wi-Fi standards — it shouldn’t suck the life out of your phone or always-on laptop quite as quickly.

To add to that, Wi-Fi 6 will reportedly support 8K video streaming, which is, of course, subject to the download speeds your internet supplier gives you.

The approval for Wi-Fi 6 is expected to be given in July 2019.

Back in October 2018, the Wi-Fi Alliance adopted new version numbers for Wi-Fi instead of the “802.11ac” or “802.11 a/b/g/n” that is so hard to understand for a layman. This was done so that it is easier to tell whether the router or device you’re buying supports the latest standards.

According to a report by The Verge, new Wi-Fi 6 routers should be available this year.

Besides that, from what we know so far about the Galaxy S10 phones, Samsung is expected to pack this year's Galaxy lineup with a punch-hole display as well as an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy S10 Plus is rumoured to sport a tall 6.4-inch QHD+ display, while the smaller variant Galaxy S10 will sport a 6.1-inch display, the Galaxy S10E aka S10 Lite will come with a 5.8-inch screen.

The new Galaxy S series is expected to carry the latest high-end chipset from Qualcomm and Samsung, which will either be the Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 processor, depending on the region. India gets the Exynos variant. The Galaxy S10 series is expected to include 6 GB RAM and a humongous 1 TB storage onboard.

