Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 10:55 IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus might sport a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 will have a triple camera on the rear with a 12 MP + 16 MP + 13 MP setup.

There have been way too many leaks in the recent past of the Samsung Galaxy S10. It has been rumoured that the phone might have an in-display fingerprint sensor and also support for 5G.

A recent finding by AllAboutSamsung now reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and a much bigger battery. Also, the company will roll out the device in three variants: two premium models with curved displays and a flat-screen model. The devices are expected to be launched in the Q1 2019.

The report also reveals that the device will have a big 4,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Other rumours also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will have a triple camera setup, however, it won't be the first Samsung device to come with such a setup, because of Galaxy A7 was the first device by the company to come with one.

It is expected that the Galaxy S10 Plus may come with the Galaxy S9’s 12 MP camera with an f/1.5 to f/2.4 variable aperture lens as the primary sensor.

The second sensor is believed to be a 16 MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, which is, in fact, being termed as the super wide-angle lens.

Finally, the third camera is a 13 MP sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. There is no information about what the third sensor could be used for. The wide-angle lens will not have optical image stabilisation and autofocus.

While Galaxy S10 Plus might have a triple camera setup, it looks like the Galaxy S10 will feature a dual-camera system.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung puts its honour on the line, almost guarantees notch-free Galaxy S10

Oct 18, 2018

Samsung

Very soon Samsung phones could be coming with an in-display front facing camera

Oct 20, 2018

IMC 2018

IMC 2018: India’s 5G roadmap looks equal parts cool and creepy

Oct 25, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung hints UFS 3.0 storage will debut in Galaxy S10 and other phones in 1H 2019

Oct 25, 2018

IMC 2018

India on track to start the commercial roll-out of 5G in 2020: Samsung at IMC 2018

Oct 27, 2018

IMC 2018

IMC 2018: Samsung to commence the first large-scale 5G trials in India in Q1 2019

Oct 25, 2018

science

NewsTracker

#MeToo in India: IISc researcher Giridhar Madras sent on 'compulsory retirement' following sexual harassment charges

Oct 30, 2018

AstroSat

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

Oct 30, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018

Researchers create lithium-ion batteries with lower levels of toxicity from cobalt

Oct 29, 2018