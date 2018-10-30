There have been way too many leaks in the recent past of the Samsung Galaxy S10. It has been rumoured that the phone might have an in-display fingerprint sensor and also support for 5G.

A recent finding by AllAboutSamsung now reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and a much bigger battery. Also, the company will roll out the device in three variants: two premium models with curved displays and a flat-screen model. The devices are expected to be launched in the Q1 2019.

The report also reveals that the device will have a big 4,000 mAh battery.

Other rumours also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will have a triple camera setup, however, it won't be the first Samsung device to come with such a setup, because of Galaxy A7 was the first device by the company to come with one.

It is expected that the Galaxy S10 Plus may come with the Galaxy S9’s 12 MP camera with an f/1.5 to f/2.4 variable aperture lens as the primary sensor.

The second sensor is believed to be a 16 MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, which is, in fact, being termed as the super wide-angle lens.

Finally, the third camera is a 13 MP sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. There is no information about what the third sensor could be used for. The wide-angle lens will not have optical image stabilisation and autofocus.

While Galaxy S10 Plus might have a triple camera setup, it looks like the Galaxy S10 will feature a dual-camera system.