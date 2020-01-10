tech2 News Staff

Last week, Samsung quietly announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 1o Lite. While a few specifications of the two smartphones were shared at the time of the announcement, details on their prices and availability are still under wraps. However, recently Flipkart added a dedicated landing page for the Galaxy S10 Lite, which makes it clear that the smartphone will be selling via the e-commerce platform.

While per the teaser on Flipkart the Galaxy S10 Lite is "coming soon", another report by Gadgets360, which attributes an Indian news wires' sources, claims that the smartphone will be available for purchase in the first week of February.

The report also claims that Samsung will be pricing the Galaxy S10 Lite in the Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

As for specifications, from the time of the announcement, we already know that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. In terms of camera, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a triple camera setup, which will include a 48 MP f/2.0 primary camera with Super Steady OIS, the secondary lenses will include a 5 MP f/2.4 macro and 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle cameras.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants.

