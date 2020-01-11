Saturday, January 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite appears on Flipkart, reportedly launching on 23 January

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite were announced recently and the former is coming to India.


tech2 News StaffJan 11, 2020 17:02:54 IST

After announcing the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, Samsung hadn’t revealed the launch dates of the two smartphones. However, it looks like one of the lighter devices is coming to India this month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite appears on Flipkart, reportedly launching on 23 January

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Image: Samsung.

Samsung has set up a landing page on Flipkart for the Galaxy S10 Lite. With the tagline “Welcome to the pro-grade camera”, it has highlighted some of the features of the device. The most visible feature of both devices is the rear-camera bump with three cameras. It packs a 48 MP primary camera with “Super Steady OIS” and two secondary cameras including a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide shooters.

GSMArena reported that a Flipkart banner on mobile displayed the launch date of the device as 23 January in India. Although the device is being teased in India for a while, there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.

The company is highlighting some of the camera features such as Live Video that lets users add special effects to photos and videos in real-time. Samsung claims that “Super Steady OIS” will allow users to capture “crystal clear live videos without the shake, even in low light”.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the other specifications aren’t listed here. You can find all about the specifications, including that of the Galaxy Note10 in our previous coverage of the announcement.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite teased on Flipkart, may go on sale in India next month

Jan 10, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite teased on Flipkart, may go on sale in India next month
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite are likely to debut at CES 2020 next month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite are likely to debut at CES 2020 next month

Dec 30, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked image reveal triple rear camera setup, to unveil at CES 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked image reveal triple rear camera setup, to unveil at CES 2020

Jan 02, 2020
Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive before Galaxy S11 series

Samsung

Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive before Galaxy S11 series

Dec 31, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra cases are now open for pre-order

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra cases are now open for pre-order

Jan 09, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Fold's 400,000 to 500,000 units have been sold: CEO DJ Koh at CES 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold's 400,000 to 500,000 units have been sold: CEO DJ Koh at CES 2020

Jan 09, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019