tech2 News Staff

After announcing the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, Samsung hadn’t revealed the launch dates of the two smartphones. However, it looks like one of the lighter devices is coming to India this month.

Samsung has set up a landing page on Flipkart for the Galaxy S10 Lite. With the tagline “Welcome to the pro-grade camera”, it has highlighted some of the features of the device. The most visible feature of both devices is the rear-camera bump with three cameras. It packs a 48 MP primary camera with “Super Steady OIS” and two secondary cameras including a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide shooters.

GSMArena reported that a Flipkart banner on mobile displayed the launch date of the device as 23 January in India. Although the device is being teased in India for a while, there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.

The company is highlighting some of the camera features such as Live Video that lets users add special effects to photos and videos in real-time. Samsung claims that “Super Steady OIS” will allow users to capture “crystal clear live videos without the shake, even in low light”.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the other specifications aren’t listed here. You can find all about the specifications, including that of the Galaxy Note10 in our previous coverage of the announcement.

