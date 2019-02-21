tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 01:15:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 claimed to be the world's first smartphone to feature ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S10-series for global audiences today and quite frankly, it seems to us that the company does not need to hold an entire event around the launch. Almost all the details of the device have been revealed either via renders or leaks or from the company itself.
In any case, if you have not been keeping track of the leaks, today's event will formally take the curtains off the device giving us the first official look at the Galaxy S10-series. We expect at least three Galaxy S10 devices namely, the S10 E, S10 and S10 Plus. We are also expected to see the Galaxy Fold, which will be the company's first ever folding-display smartphone. Apart from that the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Watch Active are also expected to make an appearance today.
There is also a slight chance that a new 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 called the S10 Pro might also be revealed, but we aren't keeping our hopes up for that. The Galaxy Unpacked event is being held at San Fransico at 11 AM PT which is 12.30 AM IST on 21 February. Our liveblog will be keeping you up to date with all the latest developments from the event.
01:16 (IST)
00:42 (IST)
00:36 (IST)
00:10 (IST)
00:06 (IST)
00:00 (IST)
01:18 (IST)
S10 front camera
Dual-Pixel tech added on the front camera. S10 Plus will have dual-cameras on the front. There is a depth sensor for bokeh photos and the camera is also capable of recording UHD 4K videos.
01:16 (IST)
Adobe Premier Rush being demoed on stage
Not as powerful as Premier Pro but Rush looks quite refined for a mobile device. Video Editing looks quite snippy and fast. Again we will have to test it to give a final verdict. The app will come later this year.
01:15 (IST)
The new Samsun Galaxy S10 can record HDR10+ video, ultra-wide panorama
01:13 (IST)
S10 Video recording
S10 can record videos in HDR 10+ making it the first device to do so. Quite impressive. Tonal mapping techniques optimise colours for every scene and every frame. The S10 also includes a video editor called Premier Rush in partnership with Adobe as well.
01:11 (IST)
Samsung boasts the Galaxy S10's new camera features
01:11 (IST)
S10 Camera effects
Background Blur can be applied in real-time and the blur can be changed. AI algorithms and the NPU lets you recognise a large number of scenes and optimises the photo accordingly. The S10 can recognise 30 different scenes.
01:08 (IST)
S10 Camera
The S10 will have a triple-camera system. There is a wide angle camera, tele-photo lens and a massive 123 degree ultra-wide lens. Variable aperture looks to be retained, as expected.
01:06 (IST)
S10 fingerprint sensor
In-display Ultra-sonic fingerprint reader on the S10 is the first time for a phone. Basically Ultrasonic >> Optical sensor (like the one seen on the OnePlus 6T). S10 has a "vault-like" security to prevent unauthorized access.
01:04 (IST)
Galaxy S10 Display
The punch-hole display is quite visible on the S10. It was first seen on the Galaxy A8S. This phone has the Infinity O Dynamic AMOLED display which is the first in the world. Samsung says this is going to be the most colour accurate display on a mobile device. The phone is HDR 10+ ready.
01:03 (IST)
The 2019 Galaxy S10 flagship series
01:00 (IST)
The Galaxy S10 is here
The Galaxy S10 has been finally revealed and it looks.......... exactly like the leaks. Big surprise. That is not to say that the S10 still looks incredible. The S10 Plus is what we are looking at right now. Suzanne De Silva, Director of Product marketing is here to explain the device.
00:53 (IST)
Samsung's CEO DJ Koh showcases the brand's first foldable phone at the Galaxy Unpacked stage
00:53 (IST)
Galaxy history lesson
Since 2010, there have been 2 billion Galaxy smartphones sold. Quite an astounding number from the number smartphone maker in the world.
00:48 (IST)
The S10 moment has come
Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh has taken the stage to unveil the Galaxy S10-series
00:47 (IST)
When folded, the Galaxy Fold offers a 4.7-inch display
00:47 (IST)
Galaxy F Price and availibility
The Galaxy Fold will be available starting from April 26th in the US for a price of $1980 (Woah). It will have a 4G LTE and 5G model. You will definitely have to sell a kidney and a limb to get one of these.
00:44 (IST)
Galaxy F: First Look
We have our first close up look at the Galaxy Fold and how it functions. Looks quite cool at first glance. The triple-app functionality seems quite seamless at first glance. We will have to test it ourselves to find out.
00:42 (IST)
Galaxy Fold Performance, Battery and Camera
With 12 GB RAM, 512 GB internal storage and a 7-nm chipset make the Galaxy Fold a complete beast. UFS 3.0 support means that the Fold is extremely fast as well. The Fold also has two batteries giving it a massive battery life. The phone has three cameras on the back., one on the fold and two on the front to give a total of six cameras. Absolute insanity.
00:40 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Fold offers three feature multitasking
00:39 (IST)
Galaxy Fold Features
The sound on Galaxy Fold is given by AKG. The phone will have three-app multi-tasking when completely opened up. This is the first time for a smartphone. Each screen is said to work completely on its own. You can switch between both the screens seamlessly using a feature called App continuity. Samsung has worked with Google and YouTube for the Galaxy Fold.
00:37 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Fold, the brand's first foldable display smartphone is claimed to define a whole new category
00:36 (IST)
Galaxy Fold Display
The Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch display when it is folded. Unfolded has a 7.3-inch display. The Galaxy F has a hinge which lets the user fold the phone. There are four colours to choose from. The hinge colour can also be customised.
00:34 (IST)
Galaxy Fold
It seems we are going to start with the folding Galaxy Fold smartphone. Justin Denison, Senior VP of Marketing for Samsung has taken the stage.
00:33 (IST)
The event has started!
Let's get on with it then.
00:28 (IST)
The event is about to begin
Samsung is now officially about to unveil the Galaxy S10. Here is a leaked photo which has done so a week back.
00:15 (IST)
The Future Unfolds?
The Galaxy F or as it is now going to be known as the Galaxy Fold is to be unveiled fully today after Samsung gave a brief glimpse of the device in November. You can read about it in detail in the link below.
Samsung's foldable phone will reportedly be called Galaxy Fold; to launch today
00:10 (IST)
Samsung Live stream for the S10 launch
If you wish to catch all the action live from San Francisco then you can head over here to Samsung's official live stream link for the event. Or you can watch the YouTube embed below.
00:06 (IST)
Galaxy S10-series lineup
We expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy S10 E, S10 and S10 Plus smartphones today. You can find all the details in our articles below.
Samsung's smallest flagship phone is now expected to be called Galaxy S10E
Live images of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus reveal punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack
Samsung Galaxy S10 series specs including battery, display leaked ahead of launch
00:00 (IST)
Here's a refresher on the Galaxy S10
We have an entire piece which details what you can expect from the Galaxy S10 series right here.
If you are wondering how we managed to get so much information before the launch even happened then we must tell you that the S10 happens to be currently Samsung's worst kept secret. From leaks to renders to the company themselves tweeting about the phone, Galaxy S10 has left nothing to the imagination.
23:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of Samsung's Galaxy S10-series smartphones
Samsung will be announcing three phones today in its S10-series lineup along with new devices such as the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch Active and also the company's first folding smartphone called the Galaxy Fold.
