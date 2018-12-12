Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S10 design revealed again in case-maker Olixar's online portfolio

Olixar as a brand is known to have details on the dimensions of a phone ahead of its launch.

tech2 News Staff Dec 12, 2018 18:16 PM IST

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy A8s in China, the company's first smartphone with a hole drilled into the display for the selfie camera to fit in and make more display space available. However, the design approach to fit the front camera on the Galaxy S10 lineup may not be the same.

Popular case brand Olixar has just updated its online portfolio of cases, with six new additions for the Galaxy S10. As per a report by GSMArena, Olixar cases of the Samsung Galaxy S10, along with pictures of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Plus reveal that Samsung will likely position the front-camera/ cameras on the top right corner on all three variants of the phone.

Galaxy S10 Bumper cases. Image: Olixar

Galaxy S10 Bumper cases. Image: Olixar

The pictures do fall into place with recent press renders of the Galaxy S10, S10 Lite, and the S10 Plus. Samsung is expected to pack at least three horizontal shooters on the back of each variant with the S10 Plus likely featuring four cameras on the back and two on the front for selfies.

Image: Olixar

Image: Olixar

The quad-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy S10 Plus will likely be the same as in the Galaxy A9 (2018) — a primary camera, telephoto lens, ultra wide-angle shooter and a depth-sensing camera that cannot be used on its own.

Olixar as a brand is known to have details on the dimensions of a phone ahead of its launch, hence there is a high chance that this is indeed how Samsung plans on designing the phone. These are covers for the phone though which means that Samsung may still shift around the positioning of the selfie shooter on each of the variants.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus renders show 4 cameras, 3.5 mm audio jack, Infinity O display

Dec 05, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite and S10 Plus model numbers, code names revealed

Dec 10, 2018

Galaxy M20

Leaked Samsung Galaxy M20 display panel shows waterdrop-notch and thin bezels

Dec 06, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10's in-display fingerprint sensor could come from two sources

Nov 30, 2018

Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 710 unveiled in China

Dec 10, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung to debut the Galaxy A8s in China with an Infinity-O display on 10 December

Dec 04, 2018

science

COP24 Negotiations

UN COP24 climate talks hit slump after clash between developed, developing nations

Dec 12, 2018

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018

Geology

Earth's climate by year 2150 will compare to the climate 50 million years ago

Dec 12, 2018