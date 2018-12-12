tech2 News Staff

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy A8s in China, the company's first smartphone with a hole drilled into the display for the selfie camera to fit in and make more display space available. However, the design approach to fit the front camera on the Galaxy S10 lineup may not be the same.

Popular case brand Olixar has just updated its online portfolio of cases, with six new additions for the Galaxy S10. As per a report by GSMArena, Olixar cases of the Samsung Galaxy S10, along with pictures of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Plus reveal that Samsung will likely position the front-camera/ cameras on the top right corner on all three variants of the phone.

The pictures do fall into place with recent press renders of the Galaxy S10, S10 Lite, and the S10 Plus. Samsung is expected to pack at least three horizontal shooters on the back of each variant with the S10 Plus likely featuring four cameras on the back and two on the front for selfies.

The quad-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy S10 Plus will likely be the same as in the Galaxy A9 (2018) — a primary camera, telephoto lens, ultra wide-angle shooter and a depth-sensing camera that cannot be used on its own.

Olixar as a brand is known to have details on the dimensions of a phone ahead of its launch, hence there is a high chance that this is indeed how Samsung plans on designing the phone. These are covers for the phone though which means that Samsung may still shift around the positioning of the selfie shooter on each of the variants.