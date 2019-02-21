Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S10 default camera app gets dedicated Instagram mode for easy sharing

To showcase the feature, Instagram head Adam Mosseri took a selfie on stage with Samsung's DJ Koh.

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 12:54:31 IST

After being bombarded by leaks day after day on Samsung's S10 devices, the company still managed to keep one little bit of information under wraps.

Samsung has now partnered with Instagram to help users share their photos and videos easily on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.

Samsung Galaxy S10 X Instagram. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 X Instagram. Image: Samsung

During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced the Instagram mode. This new feature is directly built into Samsung Galaxy S10's stock camera app just like any other feature like the panorama or the pro-shooting feature.

The mode brings the Insta filters directly onto the camera software and lets one upload the picture straight to the Instagram app with stickers, gifs and all that jazz without closing Samsung's default camera app.

To showcase the feature, Instagram head Adam Mosseri took a selfie on stage with DJ Koh, president of Samsung's mobile business.

ss

Adam Mosseri took a selfie on stage with DJ Koh. Image: Instagram

Mosseri stated, "We've worked together to rethink the Instagram experience on the S10, "and added that Samsung's new phone will be "the best way to express yourself on Instagram."

As per the report in The Verge, Samsung is also opening up its SDK (software development kit) for developers to make use of the new camera features in their own apps.

The new SDK is expected to allow users to take photos in apps which will be as good as the one's clicked on Samsung's default camera. For now Snapchat, Snow ad Lime have been reported as partners

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
Private video

Private video
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to come in Q2 on Verizon; to sport a 6.7-inch display, 8 GB RAM

Feb 21, 2019

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10E with hole punch displays revealed

Feb 21, 2019

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds colour variants leaked ahead of launch

Feb 20, 2019

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 highlights: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model announced

Feb 20, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-orders could reportedly begin as early as 22 February

Feb 06, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 latest hands-on images reveal in-display fingerprint sensor

Feb 07, 2019

science

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is spreading much faster than previously thought: Study

Feb 20, 2019

Next Billion Prize

Four Indian education tech startups to compete for Next Billion EdTech Prize

Feb 20, 2019

Agriculture

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Feb 20, 2019