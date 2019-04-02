Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to release in South Korea on 5 April, more markets to follow soon

Galaxy S10 5G was revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco on 20 February.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 13:24:22 IST

While Samsung made the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10, S10 Plus (Review) and S10 E the headline of its Unpacked event at San Francisco, it left one product at the last in classic Apple fashion. That product was the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone which will be Samsung's first smartphone to come with 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be coming in Q2 2019. Image: Samsung

Till recently we were made aware only of the price of the device which could be around $1,220 (roughly Rs 84,720). Now it has been officially revealed as to when the device will officially be launched.

In a press release, Samsung has said that it will be launching the 5G S10 in South Korea on 5 April.

Galaxy S10 5G was revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco on 20 February. The phone features a bigger screen and battery as compared to the other siblings in the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy S10 5G sports an extra large 6.7-inch "Dynamic" AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,040 x 1,440 pixels. The phone has a wide cutout that accommodates the two front-facing cameras.

For photography, the phone offers triple rear cameras consisting of a 12 MP primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens and a 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S10 5G has a ToF camera as well both which provides 3D depth information. Under the hood sits either an Exynos 9820 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor depending on the region.

The Galaxy S10 5G has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner similar to the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports Wireless PowerShare that charges the handset via any Qi-compatible device.

