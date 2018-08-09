Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 08:25 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch today: When and where to watch

Samsung's Unboxed event could be considered as big a deal as Apple's iPhone launch keynote.

So one of the most hotly anticipated devices of this year is finally going to be unveiled today at an event in New York and to be quite honest there is not much left to reveal. Leaks, renders, and rumors have painted a near complete picture of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, right down to the expected price.

Note 9 pre-order. Evan Blass/twitter

Note 9 pre-order. Evan Blass/twitter

In any case, Samsung's Unboxed event could be considered as big a deal as Apple's iPhone launch keynote. There will be quite a lot of people tuning in to watch the event live and here's how you can watch it as well.

The event starts at 11 AM EST which translates to 8:30 PM IST. Samsung will be hosting a live stream of the event on its website and there will also most likely be a stream shared on its official Facebook account as well. We shall also be running a live blog of the event as soon as it starts so be sure to visit our website at 8:30 PM.

(Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9: All we know about its design, specifications, and pricing)

The Galaxy Note 9 will certainly be an upgrade from last year's Note 8 but from what we know so far, don't expect a ton of surprises. To sum things up a little more tightly, we are expecting a Galaxy S9 Plus in a slightly larger frame and an upgraded S Pen along with it.

The expected specifications of the Galaxy Note 9, are a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, HDR 10 compliant Infinity display and is expected to feature an Exynos 9810 SoC as found on this year’s Galaxy S9 range. US markets will likely get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and both versions are expected to be paired with 6 GB RAM.

There are also rumours that Samsung may have even struck an exclusive deal with Fortnite makers to have the game available only for the Galaxy Note 9 for up to a month.

The cameras are a mystery but leaks suggest that Samsung is not going to tinker around much and throw in a setup similar to the 12 MP (f/1.5-f/2.4) + 12 MP (f/2.4) combination we saw on the Galaxy S9+.

Oh yeah totally forgot. The new Galaxy Watch will also be launched alongside the Note 9.

 

 

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

also see

Fortnite

Fortnite for Android may come exclusively to Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Reports

Jul 27, 2018

Note 9

Galaxy Note 9 to come with carbon fibre heat pipes for smoother gaming: Report

Aug 08, 2018

Note 9

Yet another video leak of the Galaxy Note 9 reveals the phone in its entirety

Aug 03, 2018

Note 9

Galaxy Note 9 price and colour variants leaked in an Indonesian poster

Jul 30, 2018

Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: All we know about its design, specifications and pricing

Aug 06, 2018

Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders to reportedly start from 19 August in India

Jul 25, 2018

science

Clean energy

Towards clean energy: Undergraduate students in Egypt design car that runs on air

Aug 09, 2018

Exoplanets

NASA's Kepler and ESA's Gaia space telescopes discover 44 new exoplanets

Aug 09, 2018

cellular probes

Scientists enhance flourescent cellular probes to make them more effective

Aug 08, 2018

Comet Sighting

If you haven't seen the 'Incredible Hulk' comet yet, today is your chance

Aug 08, 2018