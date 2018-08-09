So one of the most hotly anticipated devices of this year is finally going to be unveiled today at an event in New York and to be quite honest there is not much left to reveal. Leaks, renders, and rumors have painted a near complete picture of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, right down to the expected price.

In any case, Samsung's Unboxed event could be considered as big a deal as Apple's iPhone launch keynote. There will be quite a lot of people tuning in to watch the event live and here's how you can watch it as well.

The event starts at 11 AM EST which translates to 8:30 PM IST. Samsung will be hosting a live stream of the event on its website and there will also most likely be a stream shared on its official Facebook account as well. We shall also be running a live blog of the event as soon as it starts so be sure to visit our website at 8:30 PM.

The Galaxy Note 9 will certainly be an upgrade from last year's Note 8 but from what we know so far, don't expect a ton of surprises. To sum things up a little more tightly, we are expecting a Galaxy S9 Plus in a slightly larger frame and an upgraded S Pen along with it.

The expected specifications of the Galaxy Note 9, are a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, HDR 10 compliant Infinity display and is expected to feature an Exynos 9810 SoC as found on this year’s Galaxy S9 range. US markets will likely get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and both versions are expected to be paired with 6 GB RAM.

There are also rumours that Samsung may have even struck an exclusive deal with Fortnite makers to have the game available only for the Galaxy Note 9 for up to a month.

The cameras are a mystery but leaks suggest that Samsung is not going to tinker around much and throw in a setup similar to the 12 MP (f/1.5-f/2.4) + 12 MP (f/2.4) combination we saw on the Galaxy S9+.

Oh yeah totally forgot. The new Galaxy Watch will also be launched alongside the Note 9.