27 July, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 teaser reflects upon a very genuine daily life problem

The new teaser of the Galaxy Note 9 hints at a presumably better battery life on the smartphone.

Samsung has kept it very real in the new teaser of the Galaxy Note 9.

For all those times when our phone switched off just before an important call, and we struggled to keep it from dying on us, switching off every feature that could be sucking on the leftover battery, Samsung is hitting just the right nerve.

In the latest teaser for the launch of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 on 9 August, Samsung has stressed on the presumably bigger battery and better power optimisation feature on the new device.

The 30-second teaser ends with: “Battery can't keep up? A lot can change in a day." The ad concludes with the date of Samsung's next Unpacked event, 9 August, which is when the phone unveiling will take place.

While Samsung’s teaser gets full marks for relatability, but the ad’s stress on a greater battery life makes it so ironic, considering the fire-prone battery on the Note 7 was the source of a lot of problems and embarrassment for the company.

Back in 2016, Samsung had a hard time after a series on the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caught fire, due to an engineering flaw that was found in the device’s batteries. The South Korean company had to recall millions of the phones across the world. However, ever since, Samsung has promised to have bulked up its battery tests for all its devices, and not only the Note series.

