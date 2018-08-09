Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 09:29 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 prices leaked after getting listed on a Vietnamese website

The pre-order shows the 128 GB and 512 GB variants of the smartphone being listed.

It seems that the leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 won't end till before the launch. In the latest leak just hours before the Unpacked event that is taking place today, the company itself has spilt the beans and revealed the price of the phone.

With most of the alleged specifications of the device being out due to the various leaks, we probably can expect what the phone would be like.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2

Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2

Also, the Galaxy Note 9 has been flaunted through teasers by the company itself.

Galaxy Note 9 was spotted being listed for pre-order in Vietnam which showed off the device's price as well as some gifts like a complementary pair of premium AKG N60NC wireless headphones that are bundled with it. But these pre-order gifts might differ from region to region.

Leaked prices of the Galaxy Note 9. Image: Phone Arena

Leaked prices of the Galaxy Note 9. Image: Phone Arena

The screenshots of the listings have been taken out by Phone Arena, but the pre-order page has vanished just before the launch. No surprises there!

These listings show the 128 GB and 512 GB variants of the smartphone as per the screenshots. Also,  Slashleaks has locked down the leak pre-order page, but still it hasn't been completely taken off.

Leaked prices of the Galaxy Note 9. Image: Phone Arena

Leaked prices of the Galaxy Note 9. Image: Phone Arena

These screenshots reveal that the Galaxy Note 9 is priced at VND 2,50,00,000 which comes to roughly Rs 73,700 for the 128 GB internal storage variant. The 512 GB variant is priced at VND 2,94,90,000 which comes to about Rs 87,000.

The prices seem to fall in line with the previous rumours, even though prices in all the markets differ.

Leaked prices of the Galaxy Note 9. Image: Phone Arena

Leaked prices of the Galaxy Note 9. Image: Phone Arena

As per the report in PhoneArena, along with the all-new S Pen, the device is said to be packed with a free fast charge wireless charging stand, USB C to HDMI adapter for DeX support, clear view cover and a JBL Inspire 700 wireless sports headphones. But as mentioned before these might differ for different regions.

Now to get the official details you can check out the Unpacked event on Twitter, Facebook or visit the Samsung Newsroom.

You can refresh your memory and get the round-up of all the specifications that have been leaked here.

