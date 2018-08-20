Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been the South Korean giant's best-selling phone. However, a report from mobile carriers revealed that pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may already be approaching those figures.

According to a report by The Investor, Samsung's new flagship has reached 80 percent of the Galaxy Note 8 phablet's preorders, but it has surpassed the pre-orders for the Galaxy S9, which was launched a few months ago. A local mobile carrier reportedly said that pre-orders for the Note 9 are 30 to 50 percent higher than those of the Galaxy S9.

An earlier report says that even though Samsung saw profits, it could not see record-breaking earnings due to weaker sales of smartphones and especially its flagship Galaxy S9. Its sales were below the sales of the Samsung Galaxy S8, since the S9 did not provide anything different as compared to the S8. It was priced at Rs 57,900 in India.

The Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly expected to revitalise the mobile business of Samsung. This year, Samsung offered many features such as a 4,000 mAh battery, a Bluetooth enabled S-Pen and a few other tweaks and upgrades.

Samsung's latest flagship phones packs in 512 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 1 TB of memory via an additional 512 GB microSD card.

The Note 9 will launch in India on 22 August at 12 pm in Delhi.