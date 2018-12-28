Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets third One UI beta, public version expected in Feb 2019

The third and final beta of One UI also includes the January security patch and several bug-fixes

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 17:03 PM IST

After months of beta testing, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now getting the last and final beta version of the new One UI. For the uninitiated, One UI is the revamped version of the company's own Samsung Experience UI and is based on Android 9 Pie.

Samsung has already started rolling out the official version of the UI to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in Germany.

For the Galaxy Note 9, an updated software roadmap revealed that Samsung plans to release the final version of Android 9 Pie for the Note 9 in February 2019, but the beta rollout today suggests it could arrive as early as next month.

The update weighs in at 331 MB and includes a number of bug fixes. Along with that, it also includes elements from the January security patch. This is very interesting considering that Google's devices are usually the first ones to receive security updates.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

In terms of other fixes, the update makes improvements to the Samsung Notes app, which had an issue where it would just cease to function.

It also fixes a problem where users were unable to unlock the screen and turn off the screen at the same time.

In addition to that, it fixed an issue where the search function did not appear in the Dialer and Contact windows. It also addresses a ‘Screen Touch is restricted’ issue and other system UI crashes that popped up.

There is also an improvement to the front/back switch in the camera preview, which some users found sluggish. Also, the changelog says that the update does have a known issue where the home button force touch function does not work if gestures are enabled.

