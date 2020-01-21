Tuesday, January 21, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today: All you need to know

Ahead of the smartphone's launch tomorrow, here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite so far.


tech2 News StaffJan 21, 2020 09:00:13 IST

At the beginning of this year, Samsung announced two new affordable variants in the existing smartphone lineups - Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Today, that is 21 January, Samsung is officially launching Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

While we already know all the specifications of the device, all we await to know tomorrow is the price of the smartphone and its availability. Before that is revealed, here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite so far:

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy Note10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a centre-mounted hole-punch camera on the front.

Fuelling the smartphone is a 4,500 mAh battery. It is equipped with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chipset. Its rear camera configuration packs a 12 MP f/1.7 primary sensor accompanied by 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle and 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto cameras. The same S Pen will be packed with the Note10 Lite that’s available on the flagship version of the phone.

It will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red variants.

