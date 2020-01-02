tech2 News Staff

Samsung is expected to launch two affordable smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite — at CES 2020 this month, which is scheduled to begin on 7 January. Renders of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite appeared online a few days ago that gave out the specifications and pricing of the phone. Now, as per the latest update, live images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite have also leaked that reveal several specifications of the smartphone.

Tipster TechTalkTV has tweeted some live images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite with an S pen. The images suggest that smartphone's rear will feature a glossy design and sport a triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangle-shaped module in the top left corner at the back. In addition to this, the images reveal that it is likely to come with a centrally positioned punch-hole that is placed at the top of the display.

Further, the images suggest the absence of a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, which could mean that the Note 10 Lite may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone might come in black colour variant, as shown in the leaked images.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite expected specifications

As per the previous leaks, the Galaxy S10 Lite is believed to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

According to a report shared by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Notably, Samsung is said to offer the Snapdragon 855 variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in all regions including Europe, and not the Exynos-powered variants that have traditionally been sold in the European countries.

The purported Galaxy S10 Lite is also reported to come with 8 GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Fuelling the device will apparently be a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

In the camera department, as per the report, the Galaxy S10 Lite might sport a 48 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera will apparently have something called 'tOIS', which is tilt-OIS, and it is said to have been achieved by allowing the lens to shift its position by an extra few degrees.

Besides that, there will also be a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy S10 Lite will apparently come with a 32 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite expected pricing

As for pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced at EUR 679.99, which is about Rs 54,000. The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly come in black, white, and blue colour options.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.