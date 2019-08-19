Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus get new update with improved camera quality and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch screen with a Dynamic AMOLED display, HDR10+ support.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 18:16:44 IST

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy Note 10 series may not have officially gone on sale anywhere in the world, the company has issued the device's very first firmware update in Europe and India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Image: Samsung

The new firmware has the version number N975FXXU1ASH5 and has a size of about 307 MB. Noteworthy things seen in the update is the inclusion of improved fingerprint recognition, camera quality and touchscreen performance. The August security patch has also been added in the update. The sale for the devices will start on 23 August globally while it will be launched officially in India on 20 August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch screen with a Dynamic AMOLED display, HDR10+ support and a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. It’s powered by the Exynos 9825 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (only for US and China). There’s only one variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.0) without any option for expandable storage.

In the camera department, it has triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is a 12 MP shooter with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. It has a 12 MP telephoto sensor and a 16 MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, there’s a punch-hole 10 MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

There’s no headphone jack on the Note 10 and it comes with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector for data transfer and charging. It packs a 3,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. Unlike the Note 10, the Note 10 Plus comes in two storage variants of 256 and 512 GB, both packing 12 GB of RAM. The rest of the internal hardware is the same as the Note 10.

The Note 10 Plus has a quad-camera setup with the same triple-cameras from the Note 10 and an additional time-of-flight camera sensor or Depth Vision sensor on the rear. It has a bigger 4,300 mAh battery.

 

