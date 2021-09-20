FP Trending

Samsung will soon launch another 5G phone, the Galaxy M52 5G in India. The launch event will take place on 28 September and ahead of this, the company has confirmed a few details of the smartphone. It is revealed that the Galaxy M52 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, which is also seen on the Galaxy A52s 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition. The upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will also get one. The chip is said to boast an increased CPU performance of 55 percent.

The phone is also confirmed to come with support for 11 5G bands. It is also revealed that the new smartphone will be 21 percent sleeker than the Galaxy M51 (Review), which is its predecessor. It will become the slimmest phone in the Galaxy M-series with a thickness of 7.4 mm. Additionally, it will come with a 2x smoother display.

As for the design, it is revealed that the phone will feature a vertical camera hump with three big camera housings and a center-placed punch-hole. It will be available to buy via Amazon India.

While not all details are known, it is suggested that the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the camera front, it could feature 64 MP triple rear cameras and a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to fall under Rs 40,000.