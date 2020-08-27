Thursday, August 27, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M51 with quad camera setup to launch soon, confirms Amazon teaser

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be equipped with a massive a 7,000 mAh battery


FP TrendingAug 27, 2020 17:42:02 IST

Samsung is releasing its latest model in the Galaxy M series, the Samsung Galaxy M51, sooner than what was previously expected.

The model has officially landed upon the e-commerce portal Amazon India. Tagged as the “Meanest Monster Ever”, the message on Amazon says that the device is coming soon.

The live page also announced a quiz competition that will give the winners a chance to win a Galaxy M51. People can take part in the quiz by visiting the Facebook page of Samsung India.

In a tweet, the company confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will feature a quad rear camera setup and a punch hole display.

Recent leaks had revealed that the phone will be launched sometime in September. The Galaxy M51 was expected to come with a massive 7,000 mAh battery and was leaked to be a mid-range phone, available in the price range of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

As per the other rumoured specs, the upcoming Galaxy phone is going to come with Android 10 OS and Snapdragon 730G, reported GizmoChina. The phone will offer users 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. It will also come with 25W fast charging support through USB-C port.

In the camera section, a front-facing camera of 32 MP will be accompanied with a quad-camera system. Along with an f/1.8 aperture 64 MP main camera, the phone will feature an f/2.2 aperture 12 MP ultrawide camera, an f/2.4 aperture 5 MP, and an f/2.4 aperture 5 MP macro sensor.

The 6.67-inch M51 will have an S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The handset will have a side-facing fingerprint reader and will come in black and white colour variants. The Galaxy M51 will have dimensions of 163 x 78 x 8.5 mm and it will weigh 213 grams.

 

