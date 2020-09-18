tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy M51 debuted in India last week at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP rear quad camera setup, a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and a Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Galaxy M51 will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy M51 pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone comes in two storage variant, The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999.

It will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Amazon and Samsung.com. You can get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display. It comes with a punch-hole camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 730G and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy M51 features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP punch hole camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging and 25 W fast charging.