tech2 News Staff

After drip-feeding the specifications for a long time, Samsung finally launched the Galaxy M51 in India today. The highlight of the smartphone includes a massive 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, and a 64 MP quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M51 pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in two storage variant, The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999.

The smartphone will go on sale on 18 September at 12 pm on Amazon and Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display. It comes with a punch-hole camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 730G and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy M51 features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP punch hole camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging and 25 W fast charging.