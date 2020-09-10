Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M51 with a 7,000 mAh battery, 64 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999

Galaxy M51 is powered by Snapdragon 730G and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2020 12:16:57 IST

After drip-feeding the specifications for a long time, Samsung finally launched the Galaxy M51 in India today. The highlight of the smartphone includes a massive 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, and a 64 MP quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M51 pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in two storage variant, The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy M51 with a 7,000 mAh battery, 64 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999

Samsung Galaxy M51

The smartphone will go on sale on 18 September at 12 pm on Amazon and Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display. It comes with a punch-hole camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 730G and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy M51 features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP punch hole camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging and 25 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 10, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live
Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Event highlights: Launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999, sale starts on 18 September

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Event highlights: Launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999, sale starts on 18 September

Sep 10, 2020

science

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020
Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study

Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study

Sep 09, 2020
Scientists discover quantum paradox that throws the foundations of observed reality into question

Quantum Mechanics

Scientists discover quantum paradox that throws the foundations of observed reality into question

Sep 09, 2020
China quietly tests launch, recovery of reusable spacecraft tech in secretive two-day test flight

Reusable Rockets

China quietly tests launch, recovery of reusable spacecraft tech in secretive two-day test flight

Sep 09, 2020