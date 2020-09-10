12:14 (IST)

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launches in two variants:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 24,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 26,999

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 18 September at 12 pm on Amazon and Samsung Shop.

Till 20 September, on purchase of the Galaxy M51 using a HDFC bank debit or credit card, you can also get flat Rs 2,000 off.