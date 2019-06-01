Saturday, June 01, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy M40 leaked specs reveal 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and 3,500 mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M40 will be launched in India on 11 June and will be sold on Amazon India.

tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2019 18:07:33 IST

Samsung is launching the Galaxy M40 in India on 11 June and as was expected, more details about the phone are now beginning to come to fore as we near the launch date.

In a recent interview with 91Mobiles, Samsung India's Senior Vice President Asim Warsi mentioned that the Galaxy M40 will feature a 32 MP primary camera at the back. He, however, did not talk more about the other two lenses in the triple camera setup. Warsi also revealed that the M40 will be equipped with a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Warsi also went ahead and told the publication that the Galaxy M40 will be more of mid-range offering, priced around Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M40

A separate report by SamMobile now appears to have more leaked information on the Galaxy M40.

The report states that the M40 will feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED panel along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There's also mention of 3,500 mAh battery powering the device. Teasers so far have also mentioned that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chip.

The new leak also claims that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will carry a 5 MP secondary, depth sensing sensor and an 8 MP tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, in addition to the 32 MP primary sensor that has already been confirmed.

