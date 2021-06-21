tech2 News Staff

Samsung is scheduled to launch a new M-series smartphone – Galaxy M32 – in India today, 21 June. The smartphone will be unveiled in a soft launch (which means, there will be no virtual launch event) on Amazon India and Samsung online store at 12 noon. In case you wish to follow the unveiling, you can also head to Amazon India and Samsung online store and register to be notified as soon the smartphone has been launched.

Ahead of the launch event, Samsung already confirmed that the Galaxy M32 will be priced under Rs 15,000.

We also know that the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery and will feature an FHD+ sAMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness.

Samsung has also confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup and a 20 MP selfie camera.

The launch of the Galaxy M32 comes just months after the Galaxy M42 5G was launched in India.

The Galaxy M42 is priced starting Rs 21,999 in India and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, sAMOLED Display, 48 MP quad-camera array, and 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M42 also comes with 5G connectivity and is the first Galaxy M-series smartphone to support Samsung Pay.