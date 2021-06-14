tech2 News Staff

Samsung has sent out press notes to the Indian media confirming that its new M-series smartphone – Galaxy M32 –will launch in India on 21 June. On Amazon India, a micro website dedicated to the new smartphone, has also gone live.

Ahead of the launch event, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M32 will be priced under Rs 15,000.

Crazy for that binge of the week? Well, the #BingeMonster is here with a Segment Best FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display for a vivid, bright and immersive viewing experience. With it’s 6000mAh battery you can go on a binging spree all day. pic.twitter.com/2gVpHLLDyx — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 14, 2021

The Amazon India website also confirms that the smartphone will be fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M32 has also been teased to feature an FHD+ sAMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness.

It has also been confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup and a 20 MP selfie camera.

The launch of the Galaxy M32 has been announced just months after the Galaxy M42 5G was launched in India.

The Galaxy M42 is priced starting Rs 21,999 in India and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, sAMOLED Display, 48 MP quad-camera array, and 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M42 also comes with 5G connectivity and is the first Galaxy M-series smartphone to support Samsung Pay.