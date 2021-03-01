Monday, March 01, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy M31s receives a Rs 1,000 price cut, now priced starting Rs 18,499

The Samsung Galaxy M31s price cut will be applicable through Amazon and the Samsung India online store.


FP TrendingMar 01, 2021 14:21:25 IST

Samsung Galaxy M31s is a  mid-range smartphone from the company that has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. The phone, launched in July last year, was priced at Rs 19,499. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31s has been dropped to Rs 18,499 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant, whereas the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB option that was priced at Rs 21,499 will now be available for Rs 20,499. The Samsung Galaxy M31s price cut will be applicable through Amazon and the Samsung India online store.

Read our review of the Samsung Galaxy M31s here.

Samsung Galaxy M31s.

The Galaxy M31s is an upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy M31 (review) that comes with a punch-hole display and quad rear cameras. It also supports reverse charging using the bundled USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 420 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using the microSD card. The phone runs on Samsung's very own OneUI on top of the Android 10 operating system.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 12 MP wide-angle shooter, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device features a 32 MP selfie camera in the front, placed inside the punch-hole display.

The phone houses a 6,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging and gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also carries a 3.5 mm headphone jack and features a USB Type-C port.

