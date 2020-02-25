tech2 News Staff

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy M31 in India today. As per the company, we already know that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display, 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back and 6,000 mAh battery. As per the official teaser, this upcoming successor to the Galaxy M30 (Review), will also come in a blue colour option.

Samsung Galaxy M31 launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 1.00 pm today, so you can visit our website as we will be running a liveblog. You can also catch the live updates by visiting the company's YouTube page or official website.

Samsung Galaxy M31 expected specifications

As per previous reports, Galaxy M31 is likely to come in three colour options, black, blue, and red. It might be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. The report further reveals that the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display that will have a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.The smartphone will reportedly come with 15 W charging support.

It is also expected that Galaxy M31 might offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card.

As for pricing, it is expected that it might cost around Rs 15,000 in India.

Samsung has dropped a few details about this phone which confirms that it will house a 6,000 mAh battery and a 64 MP quad rear camera setup. As per a teaser, the smartphone will have the same rectangular camera module, just like we saw in all the phones that Samsung launched recently. It will come with a waterdrop notch display.

In terms of cameras, Galaxy M31 will come with a quad rear camera setup that might include a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide angle camera, 5 MP depth camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, there are chances that we will see a 32 MP camera for selfies.

