Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

The smartphone will feature a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and will be available for purchase during the upcoming Prime Day sale.


tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2021 11:27:16 IST

Samsung will launch Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in India today at 12 pm. The Amazon teaser of the smartphone has confirmed a few details including battery, design, display and more. It reveals that Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will come with an FHD+ sAMOLED waterdrop notch display, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 6,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale (26-27 July). The website has also revealed that the buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition expected specifications

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display that houses a waterdrop notch on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of camera, it will be available in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colour variants.

In terms of camera, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Samsung GM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

As for the battery, it will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

To recall, the company launched Galaxy M21 in India last year at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

