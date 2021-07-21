tech2 News Staff

Samsung will launch Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in India today at 12 pm. The Amazon teaser of the smartphone has confirmed a few details including battery, design, display and more. It reveals that Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will come with an FHD+ sAMOLED waterdrop notch display, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 6,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale (26-27 July). The website has also revealed that the buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

The #GalaxyM21 2021 Edition unveils on 21st July, 12 noon. Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/DODDjexQfp. #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 20, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition expected specifications

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display that houses a waterdrop notch on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of camera, it will be available in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colour variants.

In terms of camera, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Samsung GM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

As for the battery, it will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

To recall, the company launched Galaxy M21 in India last year at a starting price of Rs 12,999.