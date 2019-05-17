tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched in January this year along with Samsung Galaxy M10. After multiple flash sales, the Galaxy M20 is going up on an open sale in India. It will be available for purchase starting today, that is 17 May, on Amazon and Samsung's online stores, with a price drop of Rs 1,000.

Samsung Galaxy M20: Price and Offer

The original price of Galaxy M20's 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is Rs 10,990, which has now been dropped by Rs 1,000, bringing its price down to Rs 9,990. The offer is also applicable on its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant that costs Rs 11,990 after the discount on the launch price of Rs 12,990. Both the phones come in two color variants – Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M20: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by Samsung's new Exynos 7904 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

For optics, there's a dual rear camera set up along with a 13 MP f/1.9 aperture primary sensor, and a 5 MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. An 8 MP sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front for selfies and video calls.

The M20 gets a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and also comes bundled with a 15 W fast charging adapter.

