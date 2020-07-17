FP Trending

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy M series by unveiling Galaxy M01s in India priced at Rs 9,999. The budget smartphone is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

“The new Galaxy M01s smartphone is being launched in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. This stylish smartphone comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at an attractive price,” said the company.

Galaxy M01s features a 6.2-inch HD+TFT and Infinity-V display. The phone comes with fingerprint scanner and face recognition for secure access.

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22, Octa Core 2Ghz processor, the smartphone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The external memory is expandable up to 512 GB.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with Dolby Atmos technology that gives a surround sound experience. It also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that users can monitor your health round the clock.

It houses a dual rear camera, 13 MP + 2 MP, and sports a selfie camera of 8 MP. It has One UI Core.

Galaxy M01s is available in two colour variants ― Light Blue and Gray.

The company earlier this month confirmed that it would host its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on 5 August. The livestreaming of the event in India will begin at 7.30 pm.

At the event, Samsung is expected to launch a handful of devices, including Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3.

Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to come with an S Pen and likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 or rumoured Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.