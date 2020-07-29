tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched its entry-level smartphone Galaxy M01 Core in India last week. The smartphone comes in two storage variants and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy M01 Core will go on sale today in India.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core pricing

Galaxy M01 comes in two storage variants: 1 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 5,499 and the 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,499.

The smartphone will be available in blue, black and red colour options.

The smartphone will go on sale today on Samsung's official website.