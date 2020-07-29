Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with MediaTek 6739 SoC will go on its first sale today: All you need to know

Galaxy M01 Core sports an 8 MP camera sensor at the back, along with an LED flash, and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2020 09:44:46 IST

Samsung launched its entry-level smartphone Galaxy M01 Core in India last week. The smartphone comes in two storage variants and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy M01 Core will go on sale today in India.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core pricing

Galaxy M01 comes in two storage variants: 1 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 5,499 and the 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,499.

The smartphone will be available in blue, black and red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with MediaTek 6739 SoC will go on its first sale today: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

The smartphone will go on sale today on Samsung's official website.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 chipset, with options for 2 GB and 1 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with up to 32 GB storage option, and both models come with an option to expand storage using a microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy M01 Core sports an 8 MP camera sensor at the back, along with an LED flash, and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.

The Galaxy M01 Core comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android Go with One UI on top. The smartphone comes with features like Dark Mode integration, Intelligent Inputs, and Intelligent Photos.

For connectivity, the Galaxy M01 Core includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery.

